Elitium Market Capitalization Achieves $176.44 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00012252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $176.44 million and approximately $398,416.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.50 or 0.01104079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.72 or 0.05784051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

