Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in January

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELKEF stock remained flat at $$3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

