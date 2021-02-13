Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Up 11.5%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $9.90. 267,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 73,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESEA. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 340.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Euroseas worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.