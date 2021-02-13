First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. 607,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,773. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

