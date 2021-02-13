First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.69. 4,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 22.86% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.