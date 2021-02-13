FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,079. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

