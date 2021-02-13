Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 344.2% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FCSMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,821. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

