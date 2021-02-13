Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 2,795,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 815,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

