Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $8.26 million and $2.14 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091775 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066109 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

Fuse Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

