FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Buys $52,620.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meena Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Meena Krishnan acquired 4,530 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Meena Krishnan acquired 1,497 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FVCB. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

