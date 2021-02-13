GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEAGY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

