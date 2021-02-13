Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 458,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

