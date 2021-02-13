Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a growth of 564.5% from the January 14th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,113.0 days.

GRNNF stock remained flat at $$25.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32.

GRNNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

