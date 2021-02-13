GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 732,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 995,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The stock has a market cap of $239.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

