Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 1,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

