Harmony Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 93.3% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $209.09 million and approximately $48.81 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01103869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.60 or 0.05721882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019422 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,241,959,622 coins and its circulating supply is 9,480,885,622 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

