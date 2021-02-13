Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.51 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $182.86 million and $10.51 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $384.99 or 0.00807230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,981 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

