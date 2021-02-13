Hermez Network Market Capitalization Hits $32.11 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00014285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00280123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00081570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00092204 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066281 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.