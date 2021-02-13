Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.99. 15,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,281. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

