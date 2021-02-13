Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Up 5%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.01. 686,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 568,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

In other news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

