HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Reaches $2.41 on Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $40,368.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00061615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00106928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091829 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.36 or 1.01520841 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

