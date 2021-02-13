Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading 7.2% Higher

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 387,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,121,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The firm has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

