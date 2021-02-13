ICOX Innovations (OTCMKTS:ICOX) Trading 11.5% Higher

ICOX Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOX) traded up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.46. 1,227,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,935% from the average session volume of 24,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

ICOX Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOX)

ICOX Innovations Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical, business launch, and post-business launch support services.

