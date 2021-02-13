II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Down 9.7%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.58 and last traded at $89.92. Approximately 7,151,041 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 1,643,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -817.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, insider Jo Anne Schwendinger sold 12,960 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $862,617.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,717 shares of company stock worth $23,533,276 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

