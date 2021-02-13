Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in January

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,364. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 138.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
