Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in January

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,364. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 138.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

