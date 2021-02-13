Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares in the company, valued at $132,631,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $385.92. The stock had a trading volume of 408,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,612. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

