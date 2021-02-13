Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $17.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. 25,811,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,133,684. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

