Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Intelligent Systems stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 140,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,958. The company has a market cap of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on INS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

