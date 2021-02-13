International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 6.2% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.15. 243,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 171,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Seaways by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

