Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.11. 34,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,132. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

