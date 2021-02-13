Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.
Shares of IRDM stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 2,710,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,435. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.
Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
