Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 2,710,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,435. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.