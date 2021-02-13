Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

IRDM stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,979,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

