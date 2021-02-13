iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

