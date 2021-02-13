J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 5.3%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 641,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 620,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get J.Jill alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.