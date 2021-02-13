John W. Smither Sells 750 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John W. Smither also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, John W. Smither sold 500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 116,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

