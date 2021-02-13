Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

JBFCY remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Jollibee Foods has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

