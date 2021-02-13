JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JETI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.55. The firm has a market cap of £122.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 78.80 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 164.50 ($2.15).

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

