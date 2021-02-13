JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $714.72

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $714.72 and traded as high as $760.26. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) shares last traded at $738.00, with a volume of 90,897 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.66. The company has a market cap of £581.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

