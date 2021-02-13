JulSwap Trading 547.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. JulSwap has a market cap of $29.88 million and $4.41 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 547.2% against the dollar. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.