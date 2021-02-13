KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,142. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.