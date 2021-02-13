Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

KGFHY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 62,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

