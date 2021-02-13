Kuende (KUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $315,921.20 and approximately $59.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.