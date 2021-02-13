Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.85.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.98. 362,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

