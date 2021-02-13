Lobstex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $561,750.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $561,750.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,299,399 coins and its circulating supply is 21,299,387 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

