Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 128,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $369.13 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

