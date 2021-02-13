Lux Health Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:LUXA) Shares Up 5.8%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.34. 735,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 286,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

