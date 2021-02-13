Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYRA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

