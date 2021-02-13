Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $243.25

Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and traded as high as $256.50. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 757,102 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.08. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Get Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.