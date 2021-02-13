Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

TIGO stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 188,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 0.98. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

