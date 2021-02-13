Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 78,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,025. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.